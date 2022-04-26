Hansen, Thomas "Tom" age 71, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2022. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Beulah Hansen. Tom served the country honorably as an Army veteran in the Vietnam War. He loved golf, his children and grandchildren, classic rock, and spending time in nature. (Possibly in that order.) Tom’s kindness, humility, generosity, thoughtfulness, patience, and unfailing ability to tell stories (or perhaps tall tales) will be remembered and missed by those who knew and loved him. Tom is survived by: sisters, Lynne and Marj; daughters, Arin and Thora; grandchildren, Madeline and Callum; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private ceremony at a later date for family to honor Tom.
