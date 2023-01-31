Thomas Edward LaValle, 80, of Stacy, MN, passed away surrounded by family on January 10, 2023.
Thomas is survived by children, Bruce (Patti) Buelow, Brenda (Mark) Jungmann, Christina (Jeff), Andrea (Derrick) Serfoss, John (Annie); nine grandchildren; brothers, Marvin (Judie), David, Dennis; sisters Grace (Jay) Schostag, Denise Harrington; and sister-in-law Mary LaValle.
Thomas is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Mary, parents, Alex and Dolores, brother, Harlan, and grandbaby, Rylan.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10th at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to mass at church on Saturday.
Arrangements by Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandtrandfh.com
