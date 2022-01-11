Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Dec. 7, 1931, Thomas graduated from John Marshall High School in St. Paul in 1948. As a Korean War veteran, he served with the 1st Cavalry Division in the US Army. He received his Bachelor’s of Business at the University of Minnesota. In 1977, he received his Master’s of Business at the University of St. Thomas. He worked at 3M for 37 years (1960-1997) specializing in competitive intelligence. He founded 3M’s Competitive Intelligence Forum and served on the national board of directors for the Society of Competitive Intelligence Professionals (1993-1996). Thomas was the first president of Lutherans for Life – White Bear Lake Chapter.
In Longmont, Colorado, he volunteered at the local hospital and an elementary school, teaching students to read. He attended St. John the Baptist in Hugo, MN and St. Francis of Assisi in Longmont, Colorado. In his spare time, he was an avid reader and artist. He enjoyed cycling, fishing, swimming, gardening, and absolutely loved to learn.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Elsworth and Ruth; brother, Arthur “Bud” Margot.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christine; sister, Shirley Brady; sons, Michael (Gwen), Matthew (Amanda); grandchildren, Katelyn (Dillon) Reimer, James, Joseph; great-grandchildren, Brycen and Addelyn; other nieces and nephews.
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 13th at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at the Church of St. Genevieve – St. John’s Site, 14383 Forest Blvd N, Hugo, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Church of St. Genevieve.
