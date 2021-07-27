Theodore A. Rude, 81, passed away on July 2, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Helen, brother Robert, brother-in-law Robert Davis, niece Julie Fournelle. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Gayloria, their children Anthony, Holly (Jason), Joshua (Shannon), granddaughters Taylor and Charli, sisters Barbara Davis and Marcia Fournelle (John), many nieces and nephews.
Ted was a proud US Navy veteran. He graduated from the U of M with a Masters Degree in Education and was a teacher and coach for 31. Years. His love for Jesus Christ led him to serve others. Services were held with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
(0) comments
