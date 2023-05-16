69, of Cottage Grove, formerly of White Bear Lake, died suddenly, but did not suffer, and joined his loved ones on May 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd “Shorty” and Lavonne; and siblings, Connie, John, and Ken. He is survived by his siblings, Ron (Jeanne), Jane (Tom) Bean, Jim (Roxane), Dale, Diane (Frank) Eck, Mark (Stacy), and Kelly (Tim) Olinger. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation an hour prior. Interment to follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred to REM services of Minnesota at https://www.remminnesota.com/. Mueller Memorial, White Bear Lake, www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944
