Age 72, of White Bear Lake, died peacefully on June 24, 2021. He was a man of great faith and integrity. He was a devoted husband, father, Papa and son. Preceded in death by parents, William and Cecelia Koves of San Jose, CA. Survived in death by loving Wife, Ann; Children, Sarah Koosmann (Aaron), Mary Koves, Adam Koves (Trista), Lynn Girsch (Matt), Teresa Markoe (Andy), and Christine Burkhartzmeyer (Ryan); Grandchildren, Mario, Marisa, Zachary, Sam, MAE, William, Viola, Timothy, Reid, Delaney, and Baby. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi, Minnesota 55115. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home in White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave, and also an hour prior at the church on Thursday. Private family interment at Resurrection Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Feed My Starving Children. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake  www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.