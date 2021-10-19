Age 60 of Arlington Texas, formerly of Willernie, Minnesota passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents Jack Bohmert, Bonnie (Joe) Gunderson, husband Ron Nix, sister Tami Sigstad and nephew Brett Bohnen.
Survived by sister Lonnie Bohnen, brother Todd Kendall (Nicole), nephew Scott Bohnen (Erin), nieces Amie VanDenBoom (Ihsan), Abby DeJong (Andrew), Kayla, Kami & Kylie Kendall. Also survived by great-niece Tina, and great-nephews Jay, Patrick, Ryan, Elliott, Youseph and one great-niece/great-nephew on the way.
A Celebration of Teri’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 24th from 5-9 p.m. at Katherine Abbott Park in Mahtomedi.
For full notice visit: dignitymemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.