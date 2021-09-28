Tami Rost, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away of complications from cancer on September 5, 2021 at the age of 59. She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Thomas Rost, sons John & Alex (Sarah) and grandson Reed, who was born three days after her passing.
While living in White Bear Lake, Tami took great pride in watching her son play high school sports at White Bear High School. She also loved being out on Bald Eagle Lake, where she and her family lived until 2018; Boating in the summer and snowmobiling & ice fishing in the winter. A celebration of Tami’s life will be held at a later date in White Bear Minnesota, St. Petersburg Florida, Lenexa Kansas, and Charlevoix, Michigan.
