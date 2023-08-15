Age 86, a long-time resident of Mahtomedi, passed away August 9, 2023, in Madelia, MN. She was one of five children born to Leonard and Betty Peterson. After high school, she joined the United States Navy, and later spent her years working for 3M.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Olson Paul of St. James, MN; a granddaughter, Hanah (Andrew) Bonilla, two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Porter Bonilla, all of Owatonna, MN; and her sister Phyllis Peterson Rosen of Tyler, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Gordon Bailey.
