Suzanne Marie (Senesac) Roberts, age 58 of White Bear Lake.
Daughter, sister, mother, aunt, friend and beloved Nana received her angel's wings on March 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, William (Danielle) Roberts, Alyssa (Tim) Buchin and Charles Roberts. Grandchildren James and Jack Buchin and Roman Roberts. Parents Jim and Peg Senesac, sister, Shelly (John) Suchomel, brother Christopher (Jamie) Senesac; numerous nieces and nephews and friends Jim Coomes, Van Smart and Tom Scott. Former husband Ken Roberts
Suzanne is preceded in death by her grandparents and infant brother.
A celebration of Suzanne's life is planned for a later date.
