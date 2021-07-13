Suzanne Cuff, 82, of Dellwood died on June 28, 2021 at the Minneapolis Veteran’s Home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Suzanne is survived by James, her husband of 55 years, son Shawn (Angie) Cuff, daughter Jocelyn (Tim) Walton, sister Nancy (Carl) Peraino and brother James (Deborah) Gibson. Also survived by five adoring grandchildren Courtney, Brittany, Olivia, Reece and Dawson. Preceded in death by her parents Reverend Robert Gibson, mother Edna Gibson and granddaughter Angel Rose Cuff.
Suzanne was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania and grew up in different towns in western Pennsylvania moving as her father accepted new ministerial assignments. After high school she attended Juniata College in Huntington, Pennsylvania, and then enrolled at Columbia University in New York City where she earned a B.S. degree in Nursing. Her nursing career included positions at the University of Wisconsin Diagnostic Center in Madison, WI, psychiatric nursing at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital (now Regions), school nursing in Columbia Heights and geriatric nursing.
Suzanne’s love of children led her to Concordia University in St. Paul where she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. Upon graduation she then embarked on her second career as an Early Childhood teacher in the Roseville school district and loved every minute of being with and teaching children.
Music and travel were also a big part of Suzanne’s life. She was an accomplished pianist playing everything from Beethoven to Scott Joplin. She loved to go through the Scott Joplin playbook and fill the room with his incredible lively ragtime music.
Suzanne and Jim and their extended family made annual trips to their unit at the Omni Cancun in Mexico. Other trips Suzanne enjoyed were a Russian river cruise, bicycle trips in the Loire River Valley in France and in Germany and Austria along the Danube River. Birding trips in Chile and the Amazon jungle in Brazil were among her favorites.
A private service has been held. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
