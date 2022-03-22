Age 56 of St. Paul. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in New Jersey, Sue lived in New Providence and moved to Morristown where she attended college at Fairleigh Dickinson University graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
After getting married to her husband, Keith Stevens, June 1, 1991, and moving to northern New Jersey, Sue was an active member of the West Milford Presbyterian Church and voluntarily served on the ‘Board of Deacons’ for three years.
Mrs. Stevens was both a homemaker during her children’s early years and also managed a full-time career spanning over thirty five years as a Financial Analyst working for corporations in telecommunications (AT&T, Lucent Technologies) and healthcare (Medco Health Solutions, United Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield).
In 2011, Sue and her husband moved their family to Saint Paul, Minnesota as her husband took a new job opportunity at KTIS. Sue continued in finance, and while working at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, she volunteered at a local food shelf for five years.
Mrs. Stevens was a devoted wife and mother who loved her husband and children. Sue has been cherished by many for her beautiful loving and caring nature. She always lived her life with a sense of humor even while going through health challenges.
Sue is survived by her husband of 30 years, Keith Stevens; sons, Daniel, Matthew, David, and Thomas; sister, Laura; brother, Warren; father-in-law, William; sister-in-law, Alison; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 25 at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Calvary Church, 4604 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at Incarnation Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Calvary Church - White Bear https://calvarychurch.us/give/.
