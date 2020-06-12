Susan Kay Edenloff (Nee Larson) passed away May 31, 2020, 13 days short of her 74th birthday, on June 13 at the Fairview- University Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota from the Covid-19 virus. She was a resident of the New Brighton-Avilla Health and Rehab Center in New Brighton, Minnesota. Susan was born on June 13, 1946 in Bertha, Minnesota, the daughter of Oliver and Nina (Grow) Larson. She graduated from Bertha-Hewitt High School in 1964 and then attended and graduated from the Minnesota School of Business (secretarial science) and the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. She worked for some years at Honeywell in Minnesota. On Dec. 1, 1968 in Osakis, Minnesota, Susan married the love of her life, her late husband, David A. Edenloff. Susan and David resided in Circle Pines, Minnesota during the majority of their married life. They were active horseshoe players. Susan and David were proud parents of their son, Dennis and daughter, Sarina. They also were very proud of their granddaughter, Summer Schwintek and grandson, Cullin Schwintek. Susan enjoyed reading novels and doing art work. She won an art contest while in high school. She especially enjoyed attending family and holiday gatherings. Many will remember Susan for her fond love and ownership of her house feline cats. She was a member of the Circle Pines Lino Lakes Lionettes. She enjoyed studying Native American History. Susan is survived by her children Dennis and Sarina Edenloff of Circle Pines, Minnesota and her grandchildren Summer and Cullin Schwintek of Wyoming, Minnesota. In addition, she is survived by two brothers and one sister, Richard Larson and (Elsie) of Maine: Robert Larson and (Mary Cypher) of Arizona along with Robert’s daughter, Jennifer and family of Missouri: Beverly (Larson) Prather of Fergus Falls, Minnesota and son Dan Prather of Dilworth, Minnesota. Susan was preceded in death by her husband David Edenloff and her parents Oliver and Nina (Grow) Larson of Bertha, Minnesota. Funeral services and interment were held at the Sauk Valley Lutheran Church in rural Osakis, Minnesota on Sunday, June 7. Memorials may be sent to either the New Brighton-Avilla Care Ctr. 825 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN 55112 or the Sauk Valley Lutheran Church in rural Osakis, Minnesota 56360. Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton Chapel
651-636-9821
