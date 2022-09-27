Susan Jean Kenyon (nee Ward), age 78, of White Bear Lake, passed away surrounded by family on September 22nd, 2022.

Sue was born to Wesley and Alice Ward on January 4th, 1944. The youngest of three children, she is preceded in death by older brothers Lee (Sylvia) and Dennis Ward (Betty Lou). She grew up in Robbinsdale, MN, and attended Robbinsdale High, where she was crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year, 1961.

