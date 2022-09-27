Susan Jean Kenyon (nee Ward), age 78, of White Bear Lake, passed away surrounded by family on September 22nd, 2022.
Sue was born to Wesley and Alice Ward on January 4th, 1944. The youngest of three children, she is preceded in death by older brothers Lee (Sylvia) and Dennis Ward (Betty Lou). She grew up in Robbinsdale, MN, and attended Robbinsdale High, where she was crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year, 1961.
In addition to devoted husband of 48 years, John Kenyon, Sue leaves behind a large and ever-growing family of loving children, Dave Kenyon (Nancy), Sue Mellstrom (Steve), Jeanna Warren (Steve) Denise McCormick (Peter), Peter Kenyon (Stacy), grandchildren; Kori Kenyon (John Lokken), Krista Kenyon, Sarah Kenyon (Sam Czelatdko), Emily and Ryan Mellstrom, Allison
Fredrichs (Brett), Katie Warren (Nick Davenport), and Benjamin Warren, PJ and Julia McCormick, and four great grandchildren, Weston, Norah, Mikko, and Jackson.
Sue was known for her love for family, very nearly matched by her love of ice cream, in particular, French Silk Pie at Donatelli’s. In her later years, she was a craft fanatic, with a particular knack for cross-stitching and card-making. Her children and grandchildren knew her as a world-class hugger and banana bread baker. Sue will be remembered for her sweet tooth, and her sweetness. She was sweet to everyone she met.
Service Friday, September 30, 10:00 A.M. at WHITE BEAR LAKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH,1851 Birch St, White Bear Lake. Visitation 9-10:00 A.M. Private burial Lakewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, grateful memorials to White Bear United Methodist Church and the White Bear Food Shelf preferred.
