Susan (Rowe) Forster, of St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, at the age of 66, from an aggressive form of stomach cancer. Sue's loving, caring and servant heart showed itself through many years working in foster care, and most recently at the Ramsey County Care Center. She was a beacon of light for all who crossed her path. A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville, 2130 N. Dale St. at County Rd B. A Celebration of Life to follow will be held on Thursday, April 14 (details to come at a later date). Mueller-Bies 651-487-2550 

www.muellerbies.com

