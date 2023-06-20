(nee: Ayde), age 67 of White Bear Lake.
Loving Wife, Mom, Nana, Daughter & Sister, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 11, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Leonard Lester Ayde, siblings, Robert Ayde, Clara Ayde Lucking, Joseph Ayde. Survived by loving husband of 42 years, Charlie; daughter, Jessica (Bill) Rowe; grandchildren, Brandon, Abby, Augie, Max; mother, Mary LaValle Ayde; siblings, Kathleen (Gary) Gullikson, Leonard Ayde, Jeffrey Ayde, Thomas Ayde, Marilyn (Howard) Nelson, Steven Ayde, Richard Ayde, Annette (Dan) Winberg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.