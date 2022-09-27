1941-2022
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Mother-in-Law of White Bear Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 81. Preceded in death by her parents, Lionel and Delena, and survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert; children Stephen, Richard, Christopher, Lori, Michael (Cara), and Steve Pan; 7 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Susan deeply loved her family and was treasured by her friends. Sue shared her passion for gardening with all who visited.
