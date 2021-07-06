Susan Christine Korfhage passed away on June 24, 2021 surrounded by family. Born with brain damage on 2/10/1951 to Patricia and Bud Korfhage, Susie far exceeded expectations and graduated from White Bear Lake High School, being mainstreamed before that was a thing. Subsequently, she proudly worked a variety of jobs before setting in for a decades-long position of dishwasher at Keys in White Bear Lake where she enjoyed interactions with staff and customers. Susan had a strong faith nurtured by the wonderful congregation at the Kingdom Hall in White Bear Lake. The Jehovah’s Witnesses warmly embraced Susan and included her in religious and secular activities and celebrations. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, bowling, watching professional sports on tv, especially the Vikings and oddly, watching the Weather Channel. She loved to talk and tell stories. Preceded in death by her parents, Susan is survived by her sisters, Karen Kadel of White Bear Lake and Megan Ricke of Arden Hills; 3 nephews, Jerad, Joseph, and Nikolos Kadel; 3 nieces Katharine, Margaret, and Isabel Ricke; and many extended family and friends; including special friend, Pam Martens, who always looked out for Susie. Her sisters would like to thank the community of people who showed kindness to our vulnerable, dear Susie- her schoolmates and teachers in the White Bear Lake school system, her neighbors, co-workers, extended and congregational families, customers at Keys, the residents and caregivers at the Pillar of White Bear Lake and the multitude of therapists and medical care providers who helped her battle her limitations and enriched her simple life. “Tis the gift to be simple, ‘Tis the gift to be free, ‘Tis the gift to come down where you ought to be, And when we find ourselves in the place just right, ‘Twill be in the valley of love and delight.” She will be interred at Fort Snelling, with her parents, in a private ceremony. Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake www.muellermemorial.com 651-429-4944

