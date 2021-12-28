Age 71 of White Bear Lake, passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Carl and Lorraine Jensen and brother Bruce Jensen. Steve was born in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota and played basketball, football, and baseball in high school. He graduated from the University of Minnesota. He married Shelly Lavigne and was a loving, supportive dad to Brooke, Carly, and the family dog CoCo. Steve especially enjoyed watching his girls play basketball, and kept detailed stats at the games. For many years he worked in sales and account management. He enjoyed his work and his work family very much. Steve played shortstop in softball until he turned 50 years old with the same great group of friends who even won the championship their last season! He really enjoyed his neighbors and boating on White Bear Lake. Survived by his first (and only) wife Shelly Lavigne, daughters, Brooke Jensen, and Carly (Kam) Hunter, and granddaughter, Ava Hunter. He’s also survived by his siblings, Karen Graham, Scott (Mary) Jensen, and Paul Jensen.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022 in White Bear Lake with details to follow. White Bear Bradshaw Funeral Home, 651-407-8300. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the White Bear Basketball Association in honor of Steve as he was a huge Bears basketball and zone defense fan. Donations can be mailed to WBBA 4707 Highway 61 N #124 White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
