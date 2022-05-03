A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 for Steven Carl Jensen, 71 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota at the Bradshaw Funeral Home (4600 Greenhaven Dr. White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55127). Visitation: 2-4:30 p.m., Optional Service at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Steve can be mailed to the White Bear Basketball Association at WBBA 4707 Highway 61 N #124 White Bear Lake, Minnesota 55110.

