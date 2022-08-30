Steve Wolgamot, 75, of Mahtomedi, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022.  Steve was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in January 2021 and fought a courageous battle against brain cancer.   

Steve leaves a legacy of contributions to the Mahtomedi and White Bear Lake communities which include service to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi Basketball Association, Mahtomedi Area Education Foundation, Mahtomedi School Board, White Bear Lake Center for the Arts, Mahtomedi City Council and Lake Links Association.  He was also the unofficial Camp Director of the “Camp White Bear” neighborhood where he and Karen have lived since 1978.  Steve taught hundreds of people how to waterski and sail on the lake and play neighborhood games in the yard. 

