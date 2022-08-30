Steve Wolgamot, 75, of Mahtomedi, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022. Steve was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in January 2021 and fought a courageous battle against brain cancer.
Steve leaves a legacy of contributions to the Mahtomedi and White Bear Lake communities which include service to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi Basketball Association, Mahtomedi Area Education Foundation, Mahtomedi School Board, White Bear Lake Center for the Arts, Mahtomedi City Council and Lake Links Association. He was also the unofficial Camp Director of the “Camp White Bear” neighborhood where he and Karen have lived since 1978. Steve taught hundreds of people how to waterski and sail on the lake and play neighborhood games in the yard.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Doris Wolgamot; his sister Susan Smith, his brother John Wolgamot and his brother-in-law Dave Olson. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Karen; his children Megan (Mike) Malvey and Doug (Christy) Wolgamot; his four grandchildren, Ryan and Kaili Malvey and Hailey and Lola Wolgamot; his siblings Scott (Sandra) Wolgamot, Sarah (Michael) Waldemar, Ann (Bill Berg) Wolgamot, brother-in-law Bob Smith, eight nieces and nephews and more friends than we can count.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held 11 AM Friday, October 7 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN, with visitation one hour before at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Glioblastoma research or the local organizations in which Steve was involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.