Age 59, of White Bear Lake, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mom, Joanne; brother, Scott; and nephew, Bobby. Steve is survived by his dad, Bob; sister, Deb; nephew, Jesse (Jill); great nephew, Jonah; uncle, Johnny; good friend, Glenn; and many other family and friends.
Steve was an excellent and skilled carpenter and mechanic. He could fix just about anything. He loved to grill and cook and made amazing 3-2-1 Ribs. Every fall he enjoyed going deer hunting up north. He loved his dogs, Dallas and Lena. He was a kind, caring, and dependable person. He was a big guy with a big heart and he will be dearly missed.
