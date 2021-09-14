Stephen D. Vadnais, age 70, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, September 6, 2021 due to complications of aggressive cancer treatment.
He was born on March 14, 1951 in St. Paul, Minnesota, son of the late Charles and Florence Vadnais.
Steve was born and raised in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. After high school, he owned and operated Steve’s Mobil Gas Station then moved on to sales at Armor Screw Company, both in Minnesota.
Steve’s sales job led him to the Oshkosh area, where he eventually met Ron Felker and became co-owner of “Mabel Murphy’s” in downtown Oshkosh. “Mabels” has been Steve’s calling for many years. He was naturally gifted in the hospitality industry where he enjoyed making memories with all of those who entered. Many knew him as “Steve” or “Big Guy”, a man who had a permanent smile on his face, a joke or two up his sleeve, a not so smooth dancer, and the man with the hidden “Golden Horseshoe”. He was also a master of the cribbage board, amongst many other notable qualities. Steve prided himself in being an avid hunter and fisherman, of which his daughter, Alayna, says is “the best hunting buddy of all time”.
He met and married Linda Krings on November 28,1987. Years later, they welcomed daughters, Abbey and Alayna, known as “the twins”. Both of his girls were his constant pride and joy.The family enjoyed traveling to the national parks together.
Most will remember Steve by his smile and his response when asked how he was. He would reply in a booming voice… “EXCELLENT”.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Vadnais; daughters Abbey and Alayna Vadnais; sisters Julaine (Vadnais)Williams and Patty (Vadnais) Walczak; brothers Mike (Shelly) Vadnais, and Tim Vadnais; sisters-in-law Barbara Harrison, Jean (Joe) Wiegand, Patty (Jeff) Allen, Mary Darling, mother-in-law Marjorie Krings; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Florence Vadnais; his brother-in-law Tom Walczak; his father-in-law William Krings and sister-in-law Joan Domke.
A memorial is being established for Cancer Research in Steve’s name.
