Elizabeth M. Starfield
Age 94
Formerly of White Bear Lake
Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ed “Bud”; sons, Glenn and Mark. Survived by her sons, Bruce, Greg (Nancy) and Brian (Debbie); daughter-in-law Karen; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service 6 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, with a visitation from 4-6 p.m.
www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
