Gadbois, Stanley P., 72, of White Bear Lake passed away on November 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; son, Jeffrey; parents, Rene and Magdalena; and brothers, Rene Jr. and Jerry. He is survived by his siblings; (sister-in-law) Jean; Tom (Lorraine), Richard (Margaret), Therese (Barry) White, James, Leo, and Celine (Richard) Dempich; and also, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and close friends. Stanley was a tough guy with an artist heart who found the Irony in everything. He had a love for the outdoors and his family is at peace knowing he is now soaring with the eagles he loved. A service will be held at a later date. Mueller Memorial Funeral Home- muellermemorial.com 651-774-9797.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.