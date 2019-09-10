Linda Mae Sorenson
Age 67 of White Bear Township
Born Jan. 19, 1952 in St. Paul. Passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 16, 2019.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Margery Sorenson. Survived by her brother Dave Sorenson and his wife (Sandy), their family, Ryan Sorenson and his wife (Megan), Kelly and husband Ryan Rich and baby Wyatt Rich.
Linda was an author of children's books; she worked a number of summers at St. Mary's Lodge in Glacier National Park, Montana. She witnessed the falling of the Berlin Wall, and had many friends and acquaintances that she connected with during her travels. Linda was involved and wrote independently for the Global Initiative “Peace Child.” She had recently returned from a 2 ½ year stay with friends in Lecco, Italy. She loved her niece and nephew and meeting baby Wyatt.
A Celebration of Life service is planned Monday, September 16 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Service to follow. Memorials preferred.
