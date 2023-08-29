Age 19, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. Our brave, beautiful girl took her last peaceful breath with her family on August 16, 2023 after an 8-year battle with brain cancer. Sophie was diagnosed with an anaplastic ependymoma brain tumor in August 2015. She fought hard every single day for eight years. Sophie was fierce, strong, and brave in her cancer battle. She never gave up, she never slowed down, she never wavered in her belief for a cure. She battled through recurring tumors with 9+ brain surgeries, several courses of radiation, and endless chemotherapies. She traveled the country from Seattle to Chicago to Pittsburgh for experimental trials. She never gave up, she never lost hope. She was a brave, relentless fighter right to the very end. In addition to being the bravest warrior, she had an incredible sense of humor. Sophie’s one-liners and quick wit was unmatched. Sophie was a fun, sweet girl with the perfect amount of a feistiness and sass.
Sophie is survived by her parents, John Richardson and Bridget Gulner, younger brother, Sam; Grandmas Dolly Richardson and Joyce Gulner; Many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and most importantly her dog, Stella Grace, and her 2 cats, Finn & Munch. Sophie attended Saint John the Evangelist in Little Canada from preschool through 8th grade. This is where she met her group of forever friends. Sophie was an excellent volleyball player. She played for St. John’s, Roseville’s JO club league, and Cretin Derham Hall. She graduated from Cretin Derham High School in 2022.
