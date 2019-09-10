Tim Sobcinski, 52, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, went up to the arms of Jesus and peace of heaven on August 27, 2019.
He was a kind, funny, whip-smart and loving man who will be deeply and forever missed by all of us who loved him so much: his wife of 26 years, Mary Kay (Kessinger), sons Josh and Joe, mother Ruth, sister Andrea McCarty (Rance), brother David (Diane) aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Visitation on Saturday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department, White Bear Lake Police Department, or the Mahtomedi Food Shelf.
