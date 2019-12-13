Jean F. Slosson
Age 84
Of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her son Rick. Survived by her husband of 66 years, Dick; children Sandy (Ron) Nohava, Jim (Janice); 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude of the Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation one hour before Mass at Church. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
