Sue Ann Simpson
Age 80. Passed away surrounded by family December 14, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Preceded in death by her mother Mary Elizabeth Hudson (nee Keal) and father Voiers Hudson. Survived by husband Stephen T. Simpson, sister Sally Long (Barney), sons Matthew (Kandee), Gary (Sue) and David (Jennifer) and 10 grandchildren. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit, love for the Lord and unfailing devotion to her family. Services are Friday, December 20 at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St., Maplewood, with visitation at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m.
