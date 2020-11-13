Sicily Heim (7/22/2009-11/21/2019), passed away at the age of 10 years 4 months on Nov. 21, 2019 after being administered a fatal dose of liquid methadone at home. Sicily is preceded in death by her father, Andrew Heim and is survived by her Grandma Pat Esposito-Heim, her East Coast Esposito family, her Minnesota Killian-Smith extended family, and many classmates and friends. Sicily was loved by everyone she ever met. Her Christian faith made her happy despite her circumstances. She was thoughtful, kind, empathetic, generous, talented, and a joy to all. She is deeply missed and will always be in our hearts.
Our family asks that anyone who is aware of a child who may be at risk to reach out to the appropriate resource to help the helpless child(ren).
