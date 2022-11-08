Shirley Margaret Kimball (née Roby)of Mahtomedi, also of Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and Hutchinson.
Born March 24, 1932 in St. Paul, Shirley went to her heavenly home on November 1, 2022, at age 90. Preceded in death by parents Barbara and Edmond Roby, sisters Ruth Tracy, Rae Baber, Lorraine Kehl and Jean Drohman, Roby brothers Ed, Bob, John and Dick; and by granddaughter and goddaughter Angie Kimball.
Survived by loving husband George M. Kimball, children Joe (Julie Kramer), Steve (Susan Jenkins), George E. (Shen Fei), Mary Benson, and Jenny Nadeau (Kile). Also survived by 15 grandchildren: Joey Kimdon (David), Katie Kimball, Nick Kimball (Gannet Tseggai), James Kimball, Jess Miehe (Richie), Paul Kimball (Sophie), Becca Engberg (Seth), David Nadeau (Allysa), Alex Kimball (Kelly), Daniel Nadeau (Brinkly), Andrew Kimball, Huan Shenyu, Davin Benson, Craig Kimball and Shaela Kimball; and 19 great-grandchildren: Aria and Arbor Kimdon, Barlow Kimball, Alice and Charlie Kimball, Helena, Isaac and Ariam Kimball, Lucy, Pearl and Sage Miehe, Averie, Ella and Ivy Engberg, Elsie, Nora and Harvey Nadeau, and Ada and Finn Nadeau.
Shirley attended St. Andrew’s Grade School, St. Agnes High School, St. Paul Diocesan Teachers College, Maryknoll Convent in St. Louis, and the College of St. Catherine. She retired from the State of Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.
Memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lakeview Health Foundation (Hospice), or St. Andrew’s Village (senior living).
