Age 84 of White Bear Lake, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022. Preceded in death by husband Roger, son Roger Jr., mother Mary and father Jerry. Survived by and will be greatly missed by daughter Lynn, sons Scott (Linda) and Bill, grandchildren Tara, Jamie, Matthew (Bethany), and Roger (Emily) & great grandchildren Makayla and Oliver.
Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.
