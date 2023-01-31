Age 86 of White Bear Lake Sheryl entered heaven early morning on January 13, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Sheryl was an active, long-time member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church and volunteered by cleaning the church every week for several years. She married Jim Carroll in 1957 and raised four children in White Bear Lake. Sheryl has lived in many communities including parts of Wisconsin, St. Paul, Forest Lake, Shoreview, Vadnais Heights, Mahtomedi, and Eagan. She was a beautician for many years and found joy in gardening, line dancing, and cooking – leaving behind a collection of treasured recipes. Sheryl loved helping her friends and family in their time of need and had a giving heart. She would tell us kids every day "Say something nice to someone today." We were blessed to have her in our lives. Preceded in death by husband Jim; son Gregory (Deb Mitchell); parents Edward and Delia; siblings Harold, Betty, Virgie, Shirley, Coreen, Myron. Survived by her husband Robert; son Daniel (Ilene); daughters Patricia (Scott Forsberg), Rebecca (Bill) Reker; grandchildren Samantha (Steffen) Isane, Nicolas (Jordan), Kelley (John) Tarantino, David Forsberg, Tommy Forsberg; and great-grandchildren Carson, Wyatt, Freya, Lennon, Charli. Visitation Friday February 3rd from 4-7 PM at Honsa Funeral Home, 2460 County Road E, White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday February 4th, 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Lake Catholic Church. 4741 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake. Luncheon following mass at St. Mary's Parish Life Center, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave. Private interment this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.
