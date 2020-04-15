Hughes, Shelly Joy (Nee Adams), of Vadnais Heights, loving mother, daughter, and sister passed away unexpectedly on April 4, at age 48.
Preceded in death by Grandparents Marvel and Francis (Scotty) Scott, Darrol Klein and Donna Lockhart. Uncles Joe, Dwayne Adams and Danny Hoyt.
Survived by her children Ryan (13) and Isla (9) Hughes, mother Doreen Jackson, father Dave Adams and Debbie Wilson, sister Kimberlee Adams (Val) and brother Tony Farley (Ian). Aunts Gretchen Selander (Don), Denice Swentik and Dawn Klein. Uncles Ray Hoyt (Cheryl), Bob Scott (Laurie), Arthur and Rodney Scott and many cousins.
Shelly was an amazing mother and will be missed dearly! She was dedicated both as a nurse and her current profession as Parent Liaison at Northeast Middle, in Minneapolis Public Schools. Shelly spent her life time caring for other people in all aspects of her life. Shelly will always be remembered for her courage, determination and her unique ability to bring happiness to others.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.