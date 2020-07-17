SharronAnn was born in St. Paul on August 11, 1944, the daughter of Patrick and MaryAnn Nowland. Following her graduation from Mankato State University, she became a teachers’ aide within Beech Elementary School. After the school closed, she became an emergency dispatcher for White Bear Lake where she worked for over 16 years. SharronAnn had the biggest heart and was extremely generous and giving. In February of 2020, she went into the hospital after living independently at her home in White Bear Lake. She moved to Elk Ridge Memory Care Center in Maplewood where she received phenomenal care from their staff as well as the staff from Kindred Hospice. SharronAnn passed away peacefully on the morning of July 13, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Patrick and MaryAnn Nowland. Survived by sons, Roger (Mary) and Shane (Tina LaBarre); brother, John “Jack” Nowland; youngest brother, Patrick “Pat” Nowland; grandchildren, Nicholas “Nick”, Brandy Payne, Melissa (Donny Jung) Payne, and Gabriel; great-grandchildren, Hailie Payne, Olivia Jung, and Bailey Jung; and many other family and friends. The Mass of Christian Burial for SharronAnn took place at her church, St. Pius X Catholic Church with her interment at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul. Oakwood Family Funeral Home is caring for the family. Please visit www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com to sign the guestbook and watch her slideshow video.
