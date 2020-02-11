Sharon L. Peterson, formerly of White Bear Lake, MN , 78, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 in Southlake, TX.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William F. Peterson, her parents, Phyllis and Kenneth Madson and her sister, Carol Madson. She is survived by her brothers, Craig (Connie) Madson and Thomas (Maureen) Madson, her son Michael (Lisa) Peterson, her daughter Michele (Sait) Peterson-Dogru, and seven grandchildren.
Born March 15, 1941 in Faribault, Minnesota, she attended college at Iowa State University. She worked as a Kindergarten teacher in Wonder Lake, Illinois after graduation. She married William F. Peterson July 1, 1967 whom she had met at Iowa State. They lived briefly in Minneapolis, MN where she worked as a secretary for the 3M company and later moved to White Bear Lake, MN where they had two children. Sharon enjoyed working for many years in the White Bear Lake Area School District. She was a devoted mother volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader, Boy Scout Leader, and Sunday School teacher. She moved to Surprise, AZ in 2006 and enjoyed spending time with family, exploring Arizona and keeping up with the latest novels. She moved to Texas in 2016 to remain close to family. Sharon was a caring person and loving mother, sister and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
A private ceremony will be held in the summer at Lakeview Cemetery in Mahtomedi, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.