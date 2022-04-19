Sharon Jane (Mehl) Maeckelbergh, 79, passed away on April 9th 2022 in Cotton, Minnesota. Sharon was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota on Jan. 27, 1943 to Edward and Alma Mehl. She graduated from Breckenridge High School and attended college at St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota later graduating from St. Catherine’s in St. Paul, Minnesota with a degree in Biology. Sharon held jobs in a diverse set of industries working at Pearson’s Candy Company, Deluxe, Fannie May and Macy’s. Her ability to have a career, be a great mother, wonderful wife and maintain a wonderful home for her family has been an inspiration to her daughters and others in her life. Sharon and her husband Ken Maeckelbergh split their time between their homes in White Bear Lake, Minnesota and Cotton, Minnesota. Together they loved spending time outside on long walks, reading and traveling the world. Sharon was a talented baker with a green thumb and talented craftswoman. Sharon is survived by her husband Ken and her daughters Anne Finch and Michelle Tonkinson and her grandchildren; Zack Kurkowski, Luke Kurkowski, Jesse Tonkinson, Madison Tonkinson, Jordan Tonkinson, Ronald Finch, Bailey Finch and her adorable great granddaughter Magnolia Tonkinson. Sharon is also survived by her siblings Cindy Hoglund, Monica Eldien, Mike Mehl and Marica Williams. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Alma Mehl and her brother Edward Mehl. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Heart Association www.heart.org. A private family ceremony will be held in celebration of life her life. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Finding some early open water
- Best in state: Pederson is record-setting gymnastics champion
- White Bear archery club has 2 state meet champs
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Sigh of relief as church debt paid in full
- Letters to the Editor
- Familiar faces recognized by area chamber
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime owner of Blacksmith passes away
- 110-unit apartment complex weaves through development formalities
- Bergeland finally breaks into Gopher lineup, and makes All-America status
- Longtime White Bear Lake ice-out historian passes torch
- New local church ready for Easter Sunday grand opening
- White Bear Township Board releases statement on Bruce Vento Trail
- Preventing deer from dining on precious plants
- Mahtomedi’s Wild Bean under new ownership
- Water supply legislation worrisome to court case camps
- Taste of Shoreview is back and ready to please the palate
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.