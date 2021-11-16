Sean Patrick McClernon, age 25, of Hugo
Preceded in death by grandparents Ronald and Joan Fumall, uncles James and Chad Braafladt.
Survived by loving parents Patrick and Deborah; sister Kaitlin; brother Kyle; grandparents, Richard and Dolores; aunts and uncles Andrew (Tammy) Fumall, Timothy, David (Jackie), Susan (Patrick Pfahl) and Mary; 14 cousins and many other relatives and friends. Sean was a 2014 Summa Cum Laude graduate of Mahtomedi High School. He graduated from St. John’s University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2018. He studied both art and nutrition science. Sean completed a senior art thesis in videography. Sean also enjoyed pottery, painting, computer art and photography. He appreciated being in nature and had a love of classic cars. Sean was working in the family business, Control House in White Bear Lake, doing sales and customer service.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 20, at 2 PM at PARKVIEW UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST 3737 Bellaire Avenue, White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, November 19, from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour prior to service.
Memorial donations can be sent to The Nature Conservancy or the American Diabetes Association.
