Age 56 of White Bear Lake
Passed away unexpectedly.
Preceded in death by his mother, Joanne and nephew, Bobby. Scott is survived by his father, Robert; brother, Steve; sister, Deb; significant other, Darci; uncle, Johnny; nephew, Jesse; good friends, Chuck and Glenn; and by many other family and friends.
Scott enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing and hunting. He loved canning and sharing his food with friends and family. Scott would sing to anyone who would listen to him, including his dogs.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, Scott’s family will be having a private service at a later date. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.