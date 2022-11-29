Scott passed away peacefully being cared for by family Oct 23, 2022 at age 69 after a long illness.
Proceeded in death by his parents Tom and Joyce Jefferson (Birchwood) and Sister Cindi Zacher.
Survived by his wife Alice, Sisters Colleen and Claudia Beckman (Greg), Brother Kent (Ann) and 5 nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in White Bear Scott went on to school at St Cloud State, Macalester College and William Mitchell Law School.
He was in private Law Practice in the Twin Cities then moving to New Orleans staying there for over 30 years.
Scott also became a professional actor after starting his acting career at White Bear High School, He became known for his theatrical stage experience and doing parts in various Movies and TV shows.
To honor his memory the family invites you to a Celebration of Life Dec 6th 12:00-3:00 at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center (Lakeshore Players Building) 4941 Long Ave White Bear Lake, 55110
