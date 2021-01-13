Schmidt, Barbara Jean
Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend
Courageously battled cancer and passed away at 1:11 AM on 1/11/2021. Preceded in death by parents Ray & Mary Urban. Survived by husband of 34 years, Kevin; children Laura & Tom; watchdogs Ladybug & Juniper; siblings Mary (George) Smith & David (Katie) Urban; honorary sister Cathy (Les) Stein; nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. Active member at St. Pius X church with the CCW, choir, Lectio and the Appalachia Project. Barb was a very creative artist, she also was a longtime employee with the Red Cross and retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital. Memorial Mass Saturday, January 16th at 11:00 am (doors open at 10:30 am) at ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Friday, January 15th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Memorial preferred to The Listening House, St. Paul. Arrangements with MuellerMemorial.com- 651-429-4944
