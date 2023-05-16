Age 87, of Mahtomedi, passed away on 7 May 2023.
Preceded in death by husband Rodney E. Weddell (1993) and three brothers. Survived by children Jane (Burnie) Sullivan of Mahtomedi, Scott (Nancy) Weddell of Virginia Beach VA, Martha (Todd) Nicholson of Dellwood; grandchildren Libby and Brand Sullivan, Emma Thomas and Abby Weddell, Blake and Jane and Charlotte Nicholson; great-grandson Cole Thomas; granddogs Saylor, Murphie, Rudi, Marcy. Memorials preferred to Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation for teacher/staff grants at 1520 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi, MN 55115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.