Age 88. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Preceded in death by husband William “Bill”; parents James and Alice Moore; brothers Albert "Dinty", James “Jim”; and many faithful dogs. Survived by sons Jamie (Diane), Randy (Angela) Allen, daughter Sara (Andrew) Schmitt; grandchildren Lucas (Stacy), Nathan (Emily), Garrett (Lindsey), Carly (Tommy); great-grandchild Dexter.
Memorial service on Friday, April 22, at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 County Road E East, White Bear Lake at 11 a.m. Visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials preferred to Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Huntington’s Disease Society of America, or Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
