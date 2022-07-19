6/23/25 – 7/6/22
Sara, 97, passed away on July 6, 2022, in Lakeville MN.
Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Clara Teigland, siblings, Don, Sidney, Alice, Willard, Garfield, Elizabeth, Wally, and husband of 37 years, Everett Mathieson. Survived by children Diane Sweeney (Kevin), Greg Mathieson (Dawn), Laurel Mathieson (Scott Kirk), 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and cat, Morpheus.
Memorial service to be held on Monday, August 1st, 3:00 at the Hosanna Church Chapel, Door #5, 9600 163rd Street West, Lakeville, MN. Live streaming available, contact family for info. Visitation begins at 2:00. Memorials in lieu of flowers are preferred to Habitat for Humanity or charity of choice.
