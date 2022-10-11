June 30, 1947 - October 6, 2022. Preceded in death by beloved husband, Gary; parents, James and Lorraine Croes; mother-in-law, Anna May Harvey and brother Gary Croes. Survived by loving sons, Michael (Julie) and Jason (RandiAnn); grandchildren, Spencer, Lucas, MollyAnn, and Dayle; sister, Nancy (Jim) Emmons; sisters-in-law, Liz Croes, Chy (Don) Davis; niece and nephews, Brian, Aaron, Marnie, Jacob and many adoring friends. Sandy loved traveling with family and friends, but most of all, she loved making memories and laughing with her grandchildren.
Memorial Service 11:30am on Thursday, October 13th at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation beginning at 9:30am until the time of service. Because of Sandy’s love of animals, in lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Ruff Start Rescue, PO Box 129, Princeton, MN 55371. MuellerMemorial.com 651.429.4944.
