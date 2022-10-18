Sandra (Sandi) Marie Hoschette (Frieler) - Loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and wife of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday October 8th, 2022. Sandi was born June 11th, 1956 and had a passion for painting and jewelry making. She loved creating art for her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Sandi was proceeded in death by her mother Lola Frieler, and is survived by her father Orval Frieler, children Sean Lillibridge (Kendra), Natia Wilcek (Mat), Toby Lillibridge (Kristin), grandchildren Jade (Dylan), Autumn, Owen, Gavin and Parker, siblings David Frieler (Teresa), Gary Frieler (Sue), Philip Frieler, Cori Takemoto (Eric) and husband Phillip Hoschette.
Visitation and Celebration of Life Thursday, October 20th, 2022 4:30 PM-7 PM
