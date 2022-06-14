Sandra M. Prudhon, 66, of White Bear Township, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glen and uncle, Michael Dickhausen.
Sandra will be missed by her husband of 44 years, Ed; children, Sam (John) Falkowski and Mike (Skyler) Prudhon; grandchildren, Marshall, Sadie, and Wesley; mother, Marilyn; brother, Lee (Julie) Arnold; nephews, Christopher and David; and other family and friends.
Memorial Service will be Friday, June 24 at 11am with visitation from 9-11 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear. Private Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Mahtomedi.
Bradshaw, 651-407-8300, www.bradshawfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.