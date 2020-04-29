Sandra Gayle Bechthold

Sandra Gayle Bechthold, age 83 of White Bear Lake

Died April 9, 2020

Beloved wife, devoted mother and grandmother

Survived by husband David; sister Norma Jaramo; children Susan Annette Bailey, Laurie Ann Haux; grandchildren Alyssa and Brittany Harpole, Luke and Justin Haux

Private memorial service.

 

