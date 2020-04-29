Sandra Gayle Bechthold
Sandra Gayle Bechthold, age 83 of White Bear Lake
Died April 9, 2020
Beloved wife, devoted mother and grandmother
Survived by husband David; sister Norma Jaramo; children Susan Annette Bailey, Laurie Ann Haux; grandchildren Alyssa and Brittany Harpole, Luke and Justin Haux
Private memorial service.
