Friday, March 16, 1945 – Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Age 76 Of White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Went to be with our God in Heaven April 17, 2021. Preceded in death by Carl and Lillian Scheunemann; her grandson Matthew Wheeler. Survived by her son James; step-daughter Loretta Wheeler; grandson Timothy Wheeler.
A lifelong resident of White Bear; Scheunemann Rd was named after her grandfather. Mom loved to bake, garden, and her dog Sadie. Mom was very thoughtful of others.
Sandra was the most Kind, loving mother a person could hope for! Her faith was strong in the Lord! Now she is in God's presence “Perfected in all her Glory!” Mom will be much more than Missed! Until we meet again Mom, All my Love, forever, your son!!!
Honsa Family Funeral Home
